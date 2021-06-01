Russia, Iran to develop contacts in defense sector — Russian defense ministry

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin met with his visiting Iranian counterpart, Gen. Hojatollah Ghoreishi, to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation, the Russian defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"The sides discussed current issues of bilateral military and military-technical cooperation. The deputy ministers also exchanged views on regional security issues," the ministry said.

The sides "reiterated their commitment to closer dialogue and the development of contacts in the defense sector," it added.