KIEV, May 28. /TASS/. The Cabinet of ministers of Ukraine approved the ban for Belarusian planes to enter the Ukrainian airspace during an emergency meeting Friday. The ban enters into effect at 00:00 local time May 29.

"We ordered to impose a ban on using the Ukrainian airspace for aircraft, registered in the Republic of Belarus registry, starting on 00:00 May 29", a Ukrainian government source told RBC-Ukraine.