The number of Internet users on Hainan exceeded 7.63 million in 2020

HAIKOU, MAY 18. /TASS/. The number of Internet users on Hainan in 2020 increased by 123,000 and reached 7.63 million, www.hinews.cn reported.

According to the news outlet, the island residents use the Internet mainly for communication on social networks (more than 82% use Chinese messenger WeChat), for online shopping (about 50.7% of Internet users make purchases through Taobao trading platform), as well as for entertainment (about 48% spend time in the Douyin video app).

The article emphasizes that the number of subscribers of 5G communication is gradually increasing on Hainan. As of the end of March 2021, their number reached 1.99 million.

As of the end of 2020, the number of global network users in China amounted to 989 million. The Internet penetration rate reached 70.4%.