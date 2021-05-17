Russia can play important role in resolving Israeli-Palestinian conflict — Iran’s envoy

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russia can play a significant role in the settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict thanks to its close contacts with both sides, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said at an online conference on Monday.

"We believe that Russia can play a very important role in this historical time period since it has contacts with resistance groups in Palestine, they come here. Russia also has good relations with Israel," he said.

According to the ambassador, it is essential to take every opportunity to stop the violence in the region and provide support to the Palestinian people. "Of course, we must support the oppressed people of Palestine. These brutal killings, oppression and crimes against the Palestinian people must be prevented by any available means," Jalali added.

The exchange of missile attacks between Israel and the Gaza Strip, which has been going on since May 10, was triggered by riots near East Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque. Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police officers erupted after an Israeli court had ruled to evict several Palestinian families from the city’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. According to the latest reports, the strikes have claimed at least ten lives in Israel and killed more than 210 people in Palestine.