Eight Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on Gaza — media

CAIRO, May 15. /TASS/. At least eight Palestinians were killed early on Saturday when an Israeli projectile hit a house in the Gaza Strip, Palestine’s Amad news portal reported.

According to the portal, the incident occurred in the Al Shati refugee camp to the north of the Gaza City. The house, in which members of one family were living, was completely destroyed by an Israeli strike.

According to the Al Aqsa radio, six of those killed were children. About 20 injured were taken to the Gaza Central Hospital. Rescuers and dozens of local residents are still sifting through the rubble in search for survivors.

The clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police officers were triggered by an Israeli court’s ruling to evict several Palestinian families from the city’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood where they had been living for over half a century and hand the property over to Jewish resettlers on the grounds that these homes had belonged to them before 1948.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israeli strikes that have continued since May 10 have killed 126 Palestinians and left no less than 950 others wounded.

Palestinian radicals’ rocket attacks on Israeli cities have killed at least nine Israelis, according to reports.