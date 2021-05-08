Putin says Tajikistan’s concerns about situation in Afghanistan justified

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The situation in Afghanistan gives rise to well-founded concerns in neighboring Tajikistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon in Moscow on Saturday.

"Security issues are crucial in the region because of the recent developments in Afghanistan," the Russian leader said, referring to the meeting’s agenda.

"I know that you are worried about the situation. It goes without saying that this is a justified concern," Putin added.

He stressed that Moscow does its utmost to back Dushanbe in this area. In particular, Putin pointed out that Russia was fortifying its military base in Tajikistan along with Tajikistan’s Armed Forces.