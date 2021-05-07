‘Not up to heirs of Nazism to judge me!’ Lukashenko bashes German lawsuit over crackdown

MINSK, May 7. /TASS/. A request concerning Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s alleged involvement in ‘crimes against humanity’ is part of an idiotic, spur-of-the-moment policy, Lukashenko told reporters on Friday.

"It’s not up to the heirs of Nazism to judge me. Who are you to judge me?" he said, as cited by the BelTA news agency.

A group of German lawyers earlier filed a request with federal prosecutors in the city of Karlsruhe over the use of force against Belarusian citizens during the peaceful protests that erupted in the country following the August 2020 presidential election.

According to the Belarusian president, if this is the case, the leaders of countries where police used brute force and special equipment to disperse rallies, causing serious injuries to protesters and even fatalities, should also be brought to justice. In particular, he pointed to the Yellow Vest demonstrations in France and the US Capitol protest in January. "People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. It won’t work, it is a stupid, spur-of-the-moment policy," Lukashenko emphasized.