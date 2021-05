Sputnik Light jab may be stored in frozen form for six months — Health Ministry register

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Over 20 mln people worldwide were vaccinated with the first component of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine as of May 5, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday.

"Over 20 million people received the injection of the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine globally as of May 5, 2021. No Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis (CVST) cases were registered," RDIF noted.

Sputnik V production meets the highest standards with four purification stages, RDIF added.