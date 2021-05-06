{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Sputnik Light jab may be stored in frozen form for six months — Health Ministry register

It is noted that the frozen vaccine should be stored away from light at a temperature not higher than minus 18 Centigrade, while the liquid version should be stored at a temperature of 2-8 degrees Centigrade
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus infection may be stored for six months in a frozen form and for one month in a liquid form, the state register of pharmaceuticals of the Russian Healthcare Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Shelf life: 6 months [for a] frozen preparation; 1 month [for a] liquid preparation," the register said. It is noted that the frozen vaccine should be stored away from light at a temperature not higher than minus 18 Centigrade, while the liquid version should be stored at a temperature of 2-8 degrees Centigrade.

According to the register, this vaccine may be introduced into civilian circulation until January 1, 2022. The medication may be packaged in vials, flasks or syringes of various dosages. One necessary dose of the jab amounts to 0.5 ml. Nine enterprises won rights to produce the vaccine.

Sputnik Light is the first component of Sputnik V which became the first registered vaccine against the coronavirus infection worldwide in August 2020. This is a vector vaccine based on a human adenovirus used to transport genetic information of the novel coronavirus. According to the latest data, the efficacy of Sputnik V reaches 97.6%. This is the highest indicator worldwide.

