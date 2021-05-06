Sputnik Light to be used as booster, in combination with other vaccines, developer says

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The Sputnik Light jab against the coronavirus infection certified by the Russian Healthcare Ministry on Thursday can be used in combination with other vaccines and as a booster shot, Alexander Gintsburg, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology that developed the medication, reported.

"Sputnik Light is a good instrument both for initial inoculation and a booster shot and for increased efficacy in combination with other vaccines," a statement by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) quoted him as saying.

The scientist added that Sputnik Light will help prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection thanks to a more rapid immunization of large groups of population. The jab will also be able to maintain a high level of immunity in those who have already had the infection.