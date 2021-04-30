Albania approves use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Albania has approved the use of Russia’s coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the Russian Direct Investment Fund informed on Friday.
"The Russian Direct Investment Fund announces the registration of Russia’s coronavirus vaccine "Sputnik V" by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Republic of Albania. The first batch of the Russian vaccine has already been delivered to the country," the message informs.
Thus, Sputnik V has been registered in 64 states with the total population of over 3.2 bln people.
Post-vaccination trials in a number of states show that Sputnik V is the most safe and efficient COVID-19 vaccine. Sputnik V ranks second in the world on the number of approvals by state regulators.