Ukraine’s Zelensky inspects readiness of forces near border with Crimea

KIEV, April 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky inspected the Armed Forces positions near the border with Crimea during his working trip to the Kherson Region, the presidential press service announced Tuesday.

"We are in the Kherson Region today," Zelensky said, according to the press service. "We see our positions, check the readiness of our fighters, our brigades from the standpoint of equipment. It is very important to see the state of our servicemen, our army - both technical and psychological, both at the front line and in reserve. It is important to understand that that the fact of withdrawal of [Russian] forces does not mean that these forces will not return to our borders at any moment."