Moscow redeploys troops participating in Crimea drills back to their permanent bases

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has begun redeploying troops that were engaged in military exercises in the south of Russia back to their permanent locations, the agency told reporters.

"In accordance with the instruction of Russian Defense Minister and General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, the forces of the Southern Military District and Airborne Troops engaged in the events of sudden inspection have begun to return to their permanent stations on April 23," the statement reads.