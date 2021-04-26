Riot police, vehicles arrive in downtown Minsk, medi reports say

MINSK, April 26. /TASS/. Trucks and buses carrying riot police officers, as well as special vehicles arrive in downtown Minsk, tut.by website reports citing witnesses.

According to the report, police transport was spotted on Akademicheskaya, Platonova and Oktyabrskaya Streets. The police also arrived to the Druzhby Narodov Park, where participants of the Chernoblsky Shlyakh event used to march to every year.

There are no potential participants at this moment. For the first time in many years, Minsk authorities prohibited the event, dedicated to the Chernobyl Disaster anniversary.