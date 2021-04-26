Riot police, vehicles arrive in downtown Minsk, medi reports say

MINSK, April 26. /TASS/. Trucks and buses carrying riot police officers, as well as special vehicles arrive in downtown Minsk, tut.by website reports citing witnesses.
According to the report, police transport was spotted on Akademicheskaya, Platonova and Oktyabrskaya Streets. The police also arrived to the Druzhby Narodov Park, where participants of the Chernoblsky Shlyakh event used to march to every year.
There are no potential participants at this moment. For the first time in many years, Minsk authorities prohibited the event, dedicated to the Chernobyl Disaster anniversary.
"In order to prevent and minimize the spread of acute respiratory infections, including those caused by COVID-19, as well as to implement the Health Ministry recommendations, we consider it undesirable to hold mass events in the capital," Minsk City Executive Committee said in its response to the event organizers.
Earlier, Belarusian Minister of the Interior Ivan Kubrakov stated that law enforcement officers are ready to ensure public order in Minsk and prevent unauthorized rallies.