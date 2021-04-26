Chernobyl: 35 years after nuclear power plant disaster

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. April 26, 2021 marks 35 years since the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster (near the town of Pripyat, the Kiev Region of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic). It went down in history as the worst-ever nuclear power plant catastrophe.

In the early hours of April 26, 1986, the Chernobyl nuclear power plant’s fourth reactor was used for an experiment, in which the reactor’s emergency cooling system was turned off intentionally. The Unit 4 reactor was to be shut down for routine maintenance on 25 April, 1986. It was decided to take advantage of this shutdown to determine whether, in the event of a loss of station power, the slowing turbine could provide enough electrical power to operate the main core cooling water circulating pumps, until the diesel emergency power supply became operative. The aim of this test was to determine whether cooling of the core could continue to be ensured in the event of a loss of power. The attempt to shut the reactor down safely failed. At 01:23 Moscow time the reactor exploded, causing a fire. The emergency was the worst-ever disaster in the nuclear power industry: the reactor’s core was totally destroyed, part of the building collapsed and a heavy discharge of radioactive materials into the environment followed.

Intensive fire lasted for ten days, during which time the overall escape of radioactive materials into the environment reached some 14 exabecquerels (380 million curies). Radioactive contamination affected more than 200,000 square kilometers, 70% of this area lying in Ukraine, Belarus and Russia. Eventually, contamination spots were identified in Arctic areas of the Soviet Union, Norway, Finland and Sweden.

Soviet authorities’ official reaction

The first brief official report of the emergency was released by TASS on April 28, 1986. Former Soviet Communist Party leader Mikhail Gorbachev told BBC in an interview on 2006 that festive May 1 street processions in Kiev and other cities were not canceled, because the country’s leadership lacked the full picture of the incident and feared that mass panic might be triggered. On May 14, 1986 Gorbachev appeared on television with an address to disclose the real scale of the disaster.

Elimination of effects

The power plant was suspended immediately after the explosion. The reactor’s core with burning graphite rods was sealed by a mixture of boron carbide, lead, and dolomite, dropped from helicopters, and, after the active phase of the breakdown was over, by latex, rubber and other dust absorbers (by the end of June 1986 about 11,400 tonnes of dry and liquid materials was spent).

On April 27, the city of Pripyat (47,500 people) was evacuated. During May 1986 about 116,000 people were resettled from 188 communities within the thirty-kilometer exclusion zone around Chernobyl.

Over a period of five months (July-August 1986) the disabled reactor was encased in concrete. The shelter, occasionally referred to as sarcophagus, was 50 meters tall and measured 200 meters by 200 meters in area. The escapes of radioactive elements stopped. The shelter contains no less than 95% of irradiated nuclear fuel from the ruined reactor, including 180 tonnes of uranium-235.

Probe into the causes

The Soviet Union’s special panel of inquiry blamed the disaster on the power plant’s management and operators on duty. The International Nuclear Safety Group (INSAG), created by the International Atomic Energy Agency, in its report agreed with the findings of the Soviet inquiry.