UN chief highlights Russia’s efforts to recover lands affected by Chernobyl disaster

NEW YORK, April 26. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has made note of the efforts made by Russia, Belarus and Ukraine in reviving the territories affected by the Chernobyl disaster in 1986, his statement was published on the UN official website on Monday.

"This [35th] anniversary [of the disaster] is an occasion to recognize the recovery efforts led by the Governments of Belarus, the Russian Federation, and Ukraine, and the work of scientists who sifted through the evidence to provide important analysis that has informed emergency planning and reduced risks," he stressed. The UN head also recalled that the suffering of people caused by the accident "must not be forgotten."

Guterres added that the UN has been providing aid to people living on territories adjacent to the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant since 1986. He particularly stressed, "The number of small-and medium-sized businesses operating in areas directly affected by the disaster has risen from 2,000 in 2002 to 37,000 today." "Thousands of local residents, community leaders and doctors have been trained on health risks and promoting healthy lifestyles," the UN chief added.

"The Chernobyl disaster was contained by governments working with academics, civil society and others, for the common good. It holds important lessons for today’s efforts to respond to the COVID-19