Lukashenko says Minsk and Moscow agreed 26-27 roadmaps on integration

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that Minsk and Moscow have managed to agree 26-27 roadmaps on integration at the government level, there are 2-3 serious programs left including taxation.

"We are actively moving forward in union programs. Remember, we started with the maps [integration roadmaps], very serious programs. We have probably already agreed 26 or 27 at the government level. A few are left, 2 or 3 serious programs of economic nature, including taxation, a well-known program which we have already made a decision on in Minsk," he said Thursday during his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow.