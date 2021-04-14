North Korean people live through trying times, but there is no famine — Russian envoy

PYONGYANG, April 14. /TASS/. The situation in North Korea is difficult due to closure of borders and de-facto cessation of foreign trade, but it is far from catastrophic, Russian Ambassador to DPRK Alexander Matsegora said in an interview for TASS Wednesday.

"Thank god, it is a long shot from the Arduous March [the mid-1990s famine in North Korea], and I hope it would never come to that. I remember well what happened here in late-1990s, and I can compare," the Russian diplomat noted.

He added that the current situation in North Korea "is very complicated, but it cannot compare to the calamity that hit the country in those years."

"The most important thing is that there is no famine in the country today," Matsegora underscored.

Stable food prices

The envoy noted that prices increased for many industrial and grocery products, while imported goods effectively disappeared from stores. "However, there is no deficit felt in the main grocery products category. The prices grew, but moderately and not for all products. For example, rice costs 4,500 won just like before," Matsegora said. Currently, $1 exchanges for 7,000 won versus 8,300 won before the beginning of the pandemic.

Harsh quarantine measures

The envoy noted that North Korean people do have a hard time. "Amid harsh international sanctions and self-isolation, foreign trade has ceased. All movements within the country are strictly limited. Special regime was imposed in border and coastal regions. Extra-harsh anti-epidemic measures were taken everywhere. The DPRK authorities admit that the crisis of the global healthcare system, which led to closure of borders, negatively affected the internal situation [in North Korea] as well," Matsegora noted.