Turkey has not introduced extra requirements to PCR tests

ANKARA, April 11. /TASS/. Turkish authorities have not introduced extra requirements to coronavirus PCR tests required to enter the country, the Civil Aviation Authority of Turkey said on Saturday.

"Information appeared in Russian mass media and social networks that special PCR tests will be requested from Russian nationals when entering Turkey. There are no changes in rules for entering our country from Russia; the prior practice continues," the authority said.

"Russian authorities notified [the Turkish side] that no formal decisions on termination of flights were made," it added.

Reports appeared earlier in Russian mass media that Turkish authorities started requesting coronavirus test results in hardcopy only and necessarily with a blue seal.