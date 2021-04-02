Pandemic can end in a year under a pessimistic scenario - expert

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. The COVID-19 pandemic may end in six months under an optimistic scenario or in a year under a pessimistic one, Deputy Director for Clinical and Analytical Work at the Central Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology Natalya Pshenichnaya told TASS on Friday.

"In April of last year, scientists made predictions based on mathematical calculations, they warned the world that the pandemic will last for at least 18 months or two years. We see that these calculations have been confirmed so far. Under an optimistic scenario, the pandemic may last six more months. A more pessimistic scenario suggests that the pandemic will end in about a year," she said.

According to the expert, the future of the pandemic depends on people’s adherence to all safety norms introduced to curb the spread of the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, some 129 mln people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, over 2.8 mln have died. Russia has documented 4,554,264 cases of COVID-19, 4,176,419 patients have recovered and 99,233 have died.