Russia’s first deputy UN envoy warns against incapacitating Syria at OPCW

UNITED NATIONS, April 7. /TASS/. Syria may stop cooperating with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), if the Western nations’ proposal to limit its powers in the organization is approved, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy told a UN Security Council session on Tuesday.

"I urge you to give it a thought - if Syria can no longer take part in the OPCW decision-making, what is the point for Damascus to keep cooperating with the Organization? What is the ultimate goal, after all? Is it to "crush" Syria as was the case with Iraq <…> or is it to make sure that nobody on the Syrian soil has any chemical weapons?" he said.

"If Syria’s opponents (who at the same time oppose real eradication of CW at its entire territory) achieve their goal, we will be living through very hard times, promising no good to the OPCW and the international cooperation in this and many other areas," the Russian diplomat added.

Earlier, a group of Western nations led by France put forward a draft OPCW resolution on Syria’s alleged non-compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention. The document, if adopted, envisages tough measures aimed at limiting Syria’s powers in the organization. Among other things, the country will be stripped of the right to take part in the Conference of the States Parties and Executive Council, or to be elected a member of the Council.