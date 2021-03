BEIRUT, March 7. /TASS/. At least 18 civilians were killed when two buses ran into landmines near the city of Salamiyah in Syria’s Hama governorate, El Ihbariye TV said on Sunday.

Several people received severe wounds.

According to preliminary information, the landmines were planted by Islamic State (terrorist organization outlawed in Russia).

On February 24, Syria’s government army repelled an Islamic State group’s attack in he desert of Badia al-Sham. Nine soldiers were killed.