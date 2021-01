BISHKEK, January 11. /TASS/. Sadyr Japarov has won the snap presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan with 52.13% of the votes in Bishkek after 100% of the ballots were processed in the capital, shows the Central Election Commission data published Monday morning.

According to the commission, Japarov has racked up 79.02% of the votes with 98.02% of voting stations reporting in the country and abroad.

The latest data suggests that the voter turnout stands at 39.75%