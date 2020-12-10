The Netherlands accuses two Russian diplomats of spying

THE HAGUE, December 10. /TASS/. The Dutch General Intelligence and Security Service has accused two Russian diplomats of spying, the Dutch television and radio broadcasting corporation NTK said on Thursday.

They were declared personae non gratae and must leave the country, the broadcaster said. It claimed that in reality the Russian diplomats were foreign intelligence officers and gathered information in the field of high technologies, such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and nano-technologies.