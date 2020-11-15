Trump says won’t concede presidential election

WASHINGTON, November 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has tweeted that he will not concede the November 3 vote and that Democrat Joe Biden won only in the eyes of the "fake news media."

"He [Biden] only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Earlier Trump said that Biden had won because the vote was rigged. His words were estimated by numerous US media outlets as Trump’s acknowledgement of the Democrat’s win.

Twitter marked Trump’s posts with "This claim about election fraud is disputed."

Nevertheless, on Friday the Republican president said that "who knows" who would head the administration in the future.

About US presidential election

On November 3, American citizens headed to the polls to elect President and Vice President of the United States. The November race for the White House pits Democratic contender Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris against incumbent US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of the Republican Party.

Though the vote count is still underway, major US media outlets project that the Democratic contender has presumptively won the presidential election. Both Fox News and Associated Press have put Biden over the top, beyond the needed 270 vote threshold. Trump is challenging the current outcome, claiming irregularities in the ballot processing in key swing states, and has filed lawsuits to fight his case in court.