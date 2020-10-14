Militants from EU and North Africa killed in explosion at depot with chemicals in Syria

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Four militants, including nationals of EU and North African states, have been killed in an explosion at a depot containing munitions and chlorine that were being prepared for use in provocations in Syria, Alexander Grinkevich, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, told reporters on Wednesday.

According to the information in possession of the Russian center, "on October 11, in the area of the Maarat Al-Ikhwan settlement (13 km to the north of the city of Idlib), a depot with munitions and substances containing chlorine prepared by terrorists for chemical provocations exploded."

"On the site of the explosion, four militants have died, including citizens of European and North African states," Grinkevich informed.

He called on heads of illegal armed formation to abandon armed provocations and to step on the path of peaceful regulation of the situation in the areas under their control.