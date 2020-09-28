Militants in Syria plotting to stage fake chemical attacks against civilians

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Militants are plotting to stage a fake chemical attack against civilian population in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone as a provocation against government forces, Alexander Grinkevich, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Monday.

"The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties has received information that militants of illegal armed groups are preparing for yet another attempt to organize provocations with the use of toxic substances in the southern part of the Idlib de-escalation zone," he said.

According to the Russian reconciliation center, the settlements of Beitarun in the Aleppo governorate and Bdama in the Idlib governorate have been chosen as sites for these provocations meant to accuse Syria’s government forces of the use of chemical weapons against civilians.