Protests break out in Belarusian capital following Lukashenko’s inauguration

MINSK, September 23. /TASS/. Spontaneous protests have broken out in the Belarusian capital of Minsk following President Alexander Lukashenko’s inauguration, a TASS corresponded reported.

People carrying white-and-red flags took to the streets after learning about the inauguration ceremony. According to media outlets, several hundred people are creating the so-called "solidarity chains" in various parts of the city.

University students are among those opposing Lukashenko’s inauguration. Posts about protest activities involving students from Belarusian State University and other universities have emerged on social media.