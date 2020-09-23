Protests break out in Belarusian capital following Lukashenko’s inauguration

MINSK, September 23. /TASS/. Spontaneous protests have broken out in the Belarusian capital of Minsk following President Alexander Lukashenko’s inauguration, a TASS corresponded reported.
People carrying white-and-red flags took to the streets after learning about the inauguration ceremony. According to media outlets, several hundred people are creating the so-called "solidarity chains" in various parts of the city.
University students are among those opposing Lukashenko’s inauguration. Posts about protest activities involving students from Belarusian State University and other universities have emerged on social media.
There have been no reports of detentions so far.
Lukashenko took the oath of office earlier on Wednesday. The inauguration ceremony was held at the Independence Palace in Minsk with no prior announcement.
Belarus held its presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission’s data, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko received 80.1% of the vote. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who garnered 10.12%, refused to recognize the election’s results and left Belarus. Protests erupted in the country's capital of Minsk and several other cities following the presidential vote, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers. The opposition’s Coordination Council continues to urge the country’s people to carry on with protests until a new election is called, while the authorities are emphasizing the need to put an end to unauthorized activities.