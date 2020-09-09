Lukashenko says there is unpublished fragment of intercepted conversation about Navalny

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that there exists an unpublished fragment of a conversation between Warsaw and Berlin about Alexei Navalny’s alleged poisoning, the editor-in-chief of the Govorit Moskva radio station, Roman Babayan, has said. He participated in an interview with the Belarusian leader.

"Only a fragment of that conversation has been made public. We have the full recording, he said. Would you like to listen to it? Naturally, we were quick to reply: why, yes, of course, let’s hear it! Then he said: but then go and ask the chief of Russia’s federal security service FSB. I’ve shared this audio recording with him. He will let you listen to it. But, he said, I can tell that all this is a trifle. You cannot even imagine what sort of information is still ahead," Babayan quoted Lukashenko as saying.

Earlier, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Belarusian intelligence had shared with Russia’s security service FSB some evidence proving that the rumored poisoning of blogger Alexei Navalny was a fake. Peskov said the special services were now analyzing the materials.

Lukashenko last week told visiting Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Minsk that the Belarusian radioelectronic intelligence had intercepted a conversation between Warsaw and Berlin indicating that the claims Navalny had been poisoned with a Novichok class substance were a fake. Lukashenko did not disclose the names of those who were on the phone. On Friday evening, the recording of the conversation about the incident with the Russian blogger was made public by the Belarusian government-run channel ONT. The German and Polish foreign ministries said Lukashenko’s statement had nothing to do with the reality.