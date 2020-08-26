Online platform '100% Tatarstan' to host OIC forum for young diplomats

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Young diplomats of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) states will hold their online forum on the platform of the intellectual business space "100% Tatarstan" for the first time in 2020, Konstantin Kolpakov, Chairman of the Council of Young Diplomats of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told journalists.

"Within the framework of this project [100% Tatarstan – TASS] we will hold the next forum of young OIC diplomats, for the first time it will beheld in an online format. <...> Our colleagues from a number of countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and our other colleagues have already confirmed their participation. There will be a plenary discussion dubbed 'International cooperation of Russia's regions with the OIC countries', there will be a large plenary session. All this will be very interesting and useful both to our professional young diplomats and everyone who is interested in the international agenda," he said.

On the day of celebration of the centenary of the republic, the authorities of Tatarstan will open online an intelligent business space and communication platform for cooperation "100% Tatarstan". From August 30 to September 10, it is planned to hold panel discussions, master classes and lectures on the platform on areas and industries in which the republic has achieved success and has a successful experience. The forum's program includes over 300 sessions in 21 areas, such as IT industry, education, medicine, agriculture, tourism, circular economy, investment and entrepreneurship, biotechnology, etc. The event will include online meetups, interviews with experts.

TASS News Agency acts as the general information partner of the event.

In 2019, the Forum of Young Diplomats of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation countries was held at the 11th International Economic Summit "Russia - Islamic World: KazanSummit". The organizer of the event, which brought together 35 participants from 21 countries, was the Council of Young Diplomats of the Russian Foreign Ministry.