Global Covid19 death toll reaches 800,000

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The number of deaths due Covid-19 in the world reached 800,000 on Saturday, American Johns Hopkins University said in a study published on their website.

The researchers arrived at the total based on the information from international organizations, federal and local authorities.

The top of the list is the United States with 175,429 deaths. In second and third places are Brazil (113,358) and Mexico (59,610).

In total, according to the university, more than 22.9 mln people have been infected with the coronavirus around the world. In Russia, according to the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus, 951 897 cases of infection were registered, 767 477 people recovered, 16 310 died.