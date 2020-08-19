Ukraine registers record daily high of 1,967 COVID-19 infections

KIEV, August 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian healthcare workers over the past 24 hours registered a record number of the coronavirus infections - 1,967, which surpasses the tally of the previous day of 1,616 by almost 22%, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council reported on Wednesday.

According to its data, over the past 24 hours due to the complications caused by the novel coronavirus "28 people died and 812 patients have recovered."

As Ukraine’s Health Minister Maxim Stepanov reported at a briefing on Wednesday, over the past 24 hours the healthcare workers conducted 19,591 PCR tests, 10% of which were positive. The majority of new infections were recorded in the Kharkov Region - 247, Kiev - 215, the Lvov Region - 188, the Ivano-Frankovsk Region - 163 and the Chernovtsy Region - 154.

According to the minister, a daily record high of 463 hospitalized patients has also been set in Ukraine. "You see that the coronavirus gains momentum. We have seen this trend for the past month. We have crossed very quickly the divide of a thousand new cases per day and now we are already approaching two thousand," the minister said, reiterating the necessity to follow the quarantine rules.

Since the beginning of the epidemic in Ukraine the number of confirmed coronavirus infections reached 96,403, with 2,144 fatalities and 49,737 recoveries. Over this time the healthcare workers conducted 1,335,000 PCR tests with 7.2% of them detecting the presence of the virus.

Ukraine confirmed its first COVID-19 case on March 3 in the Chernovtsy Region. The government imposed a lockdown on March 17. Since August 1, new rules of adaptive quarantine were introduced: the country’s regions are divided into four zones with different restrictions depending on the epidemiological situation.