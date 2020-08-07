Ukraine reports record high in COVID-19 cases for third day

KIEV, August 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian doctors have recorded 1,453 coronavirus cases over the past day, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council reported on Friday. This is a record high hit for the third day in a row.

According to the council, the total number of the infected in the country has reached 78,261. A total of 1,852 people have died since the start of the epidemic, including 33 in the past 24 hours. So far, 43,055 people have recovered, with 531 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours.