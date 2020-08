KIEV, August 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian doctors confirmed a record high of 1,271 new COVID-19 cases in the past day, the country’s National Security and Defense Council said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the Council, in the past day 24 people died and 914 patients recovered.

Most new cases were reported in the Lvov Region (156), the Kharkov Region (148) and the Ivano-Frankovsk Region (127), as well as in the capital Kiev (150).