Over 51,000 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Brazil in past day

The ministry said in its daily bulletin that a total of 1,970,767 patients - or about 70% of all cases - have recovered by now. The number of active cases currently stands at 735,335.

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 5. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Brazil surged by 51,603 in the past 24 hours to reach 2,801,921, according to data from the country’s Health Ministry published late on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed by 1,154 people in the past 24 hours, to 95,819.

There are 1,333 infections and 45 deaths per 100,000 of the country's citizens, according to the statistics.

Last week, 313,364 new cases were registered, nearly 6,300 fewer than on July 19-25, when this figure reached a record high of 319,653. Before that for the first time since the start of the epidemic in the country the number of cases began to decrease. The number of fatalities despite some decline (7,114 on July 26-August 1) over the past 10 weeks reaches nearly 1,000 per day or more.

Brazil, where the first coronavirus case was confirmed on February 26, is ranked second after the United States for the biggest number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities. The Health Ministry earlier predicted that the situation would stabilize by July and in August the infection spread would begin to slow. According to the ministry, in June the country reached a plateau in the number of fatalities.