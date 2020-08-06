Record growth of COVID-19 infections registered in Ukraine for two days in a row

KIEV, August 6. /TASS/. Healthcare workers in Ukraine have registered over the past 24 hours 1,318 cases of the coronavirus infection, which is 3.7% more than the previous record high of 1,271 infections seen the day before, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council reported on Thursday.

According to its data, there were 31 fatalities over the past 24 hours, which is almost 30% more than the previous day when 24 people died.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Ukraine 76,808 cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded with 41,527 recoveries and 1,819 fatalities.