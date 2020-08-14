EU should introduce new sanctions against Belarus, head of European Commission says

Foreign ministers of the EU states will conduct an unscheduled video conference on Friday on the situation in Belarus where protest rallies after the August 9 presidential election continue

BRUSSELS, August 14. /TASS/. The European Union should introduce sanctions against those who "violated democratic values" in Belarus, President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen stated on Friday. "We need additional sanctions against those who violated democratic values or abused human rights in Belarus," she wrote on her Twitter page.

The head of the EC expressed confidence that the emergency meeting of the EU council scheduled for Friday "will demonstrate our strong support for the rights of the people in Belarus to fundamental freedoms & democracy."

Foreign ministers of the EU states will conduct an unscheduled video conference on Friday on the situation in Belarus where protest rallies after the August 9 presidential election continue. During the conference, they will exchange opinions on the possible EU actions, including the introduction of sanctions against Belarus and possible activation of the support for the opposition. So far they haven’t achieved consensus. They may return to the issue of sanctions at the next scheduled meeting of the EU top diplomats on August 27-28 in Berlin.

