Baltic countries, Poland ready to broker settlement in Belarus

VILNIUS, August 13. /TASS/. Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland are prepared to broker a settlement in Belarus. According to the press service of Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda the leaders of the four countries adopted a special declaration on the issue.

"We are ready to act as mediators for the sake of a peace settlement of the crisis in Belarus and for strengthening its independence and sovereignty," the declaration runs. The signatories believe that such mediation "is a diplomatic means of crisis settlement that is worth using."

Nauseda on Wednesday said that Lithuania, Latvia and Poland had drafted a three-point plan for settling the Belarusian crisis. It envisages the Belarusian authorities’ pledge to refrain from the use of force against demonstrators who are protesting the results of the August 9 presidential election, the release of all those detained and the beginning of a dialogue with representatives of the civil society. Nauseda believes such a dialogue might be held on the platform of a national reconciliation council consisting of representatives of the authorities and civil society.

"Such a forum might turn out an acceptable step towards a national dialogue. We are certain that such a dialogue is the best means of encouraging social development and discussing reforms and the country’s future," the presidents of the Baltic countries and Poland said in the declaration.

Belarus held a presidential election on August 9. According to early returns, the incumbent head of state, Alexander Lukashenko, received 80.08% of the votes. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, described as his main rival, received 10.09%. She refused to recognize the results, regarding herself as an elected head of state, and lodged a complaint with the Central Election Commission. On Tuesday Tikhanovskaya left the country. Currently, she is in Lithuania.