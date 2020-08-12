Lithuania, Latvia, Poland float plan to resolve crisis in Belarus

VILNIUS, August 12. /TASS/. Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have prepared a plan to resolve the crisis in Belarus, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"The presidents of our three countries have developed a plan for de-escalation of the situation in Belarus. It contains three steps to resolve the situation," he said.

According to the Lithuanian leader, the Belarusian government should first of all cease to apply force to those protesting against the results of the presidential election. "Besides the rejection of the use of force it is necessary to release the detainees," he noted. The third step of the plan is starting dialogue with the representatives of the civic community.

"Upon the acceptance of this plan our countries are ready to serve as mediators to broker the process of overcoming this crisis," the Lithuanian leader stated.