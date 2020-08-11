EU mulls imposing sanctions on Belarus

- Belarusian riot police suppress protest in Minsk
- Lithuania vows readiness to grant asylum to Belarusian opposition members
- Journalists working in Belarus without accreditation may face 10-year entry ban
- Tikhanovskaya’s team surprised over her decision to leave Belarus
- Opposition candidate Tikhanovskaya calls on Belarusian protesters to leave the streets
- Over 2,000 people detained in Belarus in past 24 hours
- Tikhanovskaya confirms departure from Belarus in video address
- Two Belarusian presidential candidates plan to challenge election results
- Belarusian presidential candidate Tikhanovskaya in Lithuania, says Foreign Ministry
- Belarus wraps up operation on forcing protesters out of Minsk streets
- Telegram founder: anti-censorship tools enabled in Belarus
- Belarusian law enforcement agencies started break-up of protesters
- Belarusian security chief says assassination attempt on candidate Tikhanovskaya was foiled
- Media demand Belarusian authorities release Russian journalists
- Tikhanovskaya demands to declare election in Belarus void
BRUSSELS, August 11. /TASS/. The European Union does not believe that the recent Belarusian presidential election was either free or fair and is now exploring possibilities to impose sanctions against people responsible for police violence that ensued after voting was closed, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said Tuesday in a statement agreed by foreign ministers of all 27 EU member states.
"The elections [in Belarus] were neither free nor fair. State authorities deployed disproportionate and unacceptable violence," the statement reads. "It is against this background that we will be assessing the Belarusian authorities’ actions to address the current situation and conducting an in-depth review of the EU’s relations with Belarus. This may include, inter alia, taking measures against those responsible for the observed violence, unjustified arrests, and falsification of election results."