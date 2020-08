Protests in Belarus: more arrests and clashes in Minsk residential districts

MINSK, August 12. /TASS/. The authorities in Minsk have estimated the damage from the riots in the capital at more than 500,000 Belarusian rubles ($202,570), BelTA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a local official.

"The damage from the riots in Minsk exceeds 500,000 Belarusian rubles, according to preliminary data," the news agency reported, referring to Vladimir Lebed, who heads the economy and energy department at the Minsk city executive committee.