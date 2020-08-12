Protests in Belarus: more arrests and clashes in Minsk residential districts

Protests in Minsk against the result of presidential elections in Belarus moved to residential districts on August 11. According to TASS correspondents, hundreds of people took to the streets in the residential districts of Malinovka in the southwest, Uruchye in the northeast and Serebryanka in the south.

On August 9, Belarus held its presidential election. Preliminary results show incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko securing his reelection with 80.08% of the votes, while his biggest rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya received 10.09% of the ballots cast. The other three candidates failed to get more than two percent each. After exit poll results were revealed late on August 9, many cities and towns across the country saw mass protests that in some cases turned into clashes with the police. The national interior ministry said some 3,000 people had been detained, dozens of police officers and protesters were injured.