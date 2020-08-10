Interruption in internet service in Belarus is due to numerous cyberattacks, company says

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Belarus’ leading telecommunications company Beltelecom is working on fixing the internet connection which was interrupted as a result of numerous cyberattacks, the company’s website said.

"Numerous cyberattacks of various degree of intensity on government sites and the Beltelecom resources were registered by the company’s systems over the past 24 hours. This leads to the significant overload of channels, malfunction, and breakdown of telecommunication equipment and problems with access for subscribers to some Internet resources and services," the statement said.

The press service noted that a "significant growth in traffic" began on August 8, it comes "from the external IP networks beyond the borders of the Republic of Belarus."

In order to resolve these problems, all specialists and technical means are employed. "Beltelecom exerts every effort to rectify the situation by the end of the day on August 10 2020," the company noted.

On Sunday a number of sites of Belarusian news outlets as well as resources of government agencies worked intermittently. Problems with functioning of some portals also continue on Monday.