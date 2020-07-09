Almost 169,000 new coronavirus cases reported globally in past 24 hours — WHO

TASS, July 8. The number of coronavirus infections confirmed by the World Health Organization (WHO) in the past 24 hours around the world rose by almost 169,000 to top 11.6 million, the WHO data shows, adding that coronavirus-related fatalities went up by more than 4,000, bringing the total over the 539,000 mark.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on July 8, there were 11,669,259 cases and 539,906 fatalities recorded globally. The WHO statistics only take into account official numbers provided by national authorities.

The United States reports the highest number of coronavirus cases than any other country (2,923,432), followed by Brazil (1,623,284), India (742,417), Russia (700,792), Peru (305,703), Chile (301,019), the United Kingdom (286,353), Mexico (261,750), Spain (252,130), Iran (245,688).