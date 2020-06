BELGRADE, June 27. /TASS/. Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin has contracted coronavirus, the country’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, one of Vulin’s deputies had been hospitalized earlier and tested positive.

"The minister feels good, as he shows no symptoms, but he has self-isolated," the statement said.

Vulin had earlier planned to attend the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on June 24, but finally he was not among the Serbian delegation on Red Square.