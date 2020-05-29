WHO is assessing damage done by US actions — envoy in Russia

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The World Health Organization is in the process of assessing damage done to its programs by US actions, the organization’s representative in Russia Melita Vujnovic told TASS on Friday.

"We are aware of the latest news, and the leadership of our organization is assessing the problem, including how it would influence our programs," she said.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday his country was terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization "because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms." The US funding of about $450 million will be redirected for other goals.

On May 18, Trump tweeted a message he had dispatched to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. As follows from the letter, Trump set a 30-day deadline for providing guarantees the WHO would be reformed. Otherwise Washington would ultimately stop financing the organization and reconsider its membership.