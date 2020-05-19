US Speaker Pelosi blasts US plans to deliver ventilators to Russia

NEW YORK, May 19. /TASS/. Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (California, Democratic Party) does not believe that it is expedient to deliver ventilators to Russia free of charge, she told CNN on Monday.

Pelosi acknowledged that the US administration is "giving over $5 million worth of ventilators to Russia." "Russia can very well afford to pay for these ventilators," she stressed.

On Sunday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters at the White House that US authorities were glad to help out Russia in countering the coronavirus pandemic. He revealed that certain coronavirus test equipment and ventilators were already "on its way." Earlier, Trump told journalists that ventilators would be sent to Russia if need be. According to the US leader, he made the suggestion during a phone call with Putin.

In April, Russia sent a shipment of medical equipment to the US to help to tackle the coronavirus spread. Trump then lauded the gesture. Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also stressed that Moscow would avail itself of Washington’s proposal to supply ventilators if they are needed.