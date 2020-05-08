China ready to safeguard results of WWII together with Russia, says Chinese leader

BEIJING, May 8. /TASS/. China intends jointly with Russia to safeguard the results of World War II and protect justice in the world, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said during his telephone talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

"Being the main victor powers in World War II and permanent members of the UN Security Council, the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation shoulder the task of safeguarding global peace and our countries are assigned a special mission of contributing to the development and progress of humankind," China’s central television quoted Xi Jinping as saying.

"China is ready to follow together with Russia and firmly safeguard the results of the victory in World War II and protect international justice, maintain and implement the principles of multilateralism and always be an advocate of peace in the whole of the world and make contribution to global development and protect the world order," the Chinese leader said.