Attacks on Soviet troops memorials despicable, says Azeri president

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Vandalistic attacks on memorials honoring Soviet troops who defeated Nazism are disgusting and despicable, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said in an exclusive interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

"What is happening in certain countries, when we see vandalistic acts on World War II monuments and see monuments for fascists erected, it evokes feelings of disgust and scorn," Aliyev said. "It is especially offensive when it happens on the territory occupied by the former Soviet Union in the past. Because it was the Soviet Union that sacrificed the most for the sake of the common victory over Fascism. Therefore, these trends should be condemned, and these attempts should be stopped."

Aliyev also stressed that world leaders should speak more openly about the inadmissible nature of fighting with the monuments.