Int’l organizations should punish for failure to honor decisions, says Azerbaijani leader

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. International structures should launch mechanisms that will allow delivering punishment for failing to implement their decisions to avoid losing authority on the global arena, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an exclusive interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

"The authority of an international organizations primarily depends on implementation of decisions it takes, and there is a lot of room for reform there," Aliyev noted. "Even resolutions of the UN Security Council adopted many years ago are not honored."

The president underlined that Azerbaijan clearly saw it in the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh. "Therefore, there definitely should be a punishment mechanism in place," he continued. "If an international organization delivers a decision that must be implemented, it must be implemented. Meanwhile, there should be a procedure that can be comprised of a few stages to deal with a member [of the organization] who violates it, it must be there. But it is not."

Due to lack of such mechanisms, Aliyev believes that certain disappointment in international organizations emerges. "Actions that contradict international law do not enhance authority of international organizations and often raise doubts about the modern world order," the Azeri president continued. "International law should be a priority for all countries irrespective of their potential and capabilities. When we see that it is often brazenly and openly violated, the question arises: why should we honor it?"

At the same time, the leader emphasized that the country is not going down this path. "Azerbaijan always puts rule of law and international law first," Aliyev said. "However, such questions justly arise and a joint response should be found to answer them.".